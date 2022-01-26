In an air temperature of 19 below zero, 70 vintage snowmobile drivers revved their engines early Thursday, Jan. 20, behind the Flat Creek Lodge in Hayward as they prepared to start the 100-mile vintage challenge hosted by the Northwest Relic Riders Vintage Snowmobile Club based in Hayward.

The cold temperatures made a frosty cloud of exhaust as the eager snowmobile enthusiasts prepared for the big day. Surprisingly, only about a dozen riders cancelled ahead of the forecasted sub-zero readings.

