...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
A group of Northwest Relic Rides travels next to Rock Creek Road in Hayward at the start of their 100-mile ride Jan. 20. The air temperature was 18 below zero.
In an air temperature of 19 below zero, 70 vintage snowmobile drivers revved their engines early Thursday, Jan. 20, behind the Flat Creek Lodge in Hayward as they prepared to start the 100-mile vintage challenge hosted by the Northwest Relic Riders Vintage Snowmobile Club based in Hayward.
The cold temperatures made a frosty cloud of exhaust as the eager snowmobile enthusiasts prepared for the big day. Surprisingly, only about a dozen riders cancelled ahead of the forecasted sub-zero readings.
