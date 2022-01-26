Relay for Life of Sawyer County will host their third annual Light the Night for a Cure Ski and Snowshoe event from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, outside of the Johnson Center at the Hwy. OO Birkebeiner Trailhead east of Seeley.

“Light the Night for a Cure is a fundraiser to support the fight against all types of cancer. This provides an opportunity for both cross-country skiing and snowshoeing,” said Kym Kirk, co-chair of Relay For Life of Sawyer County.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments