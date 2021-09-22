The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Sawyer County will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, during Hayward’s Fall Fest at Main and Third Streets in downtown Hayward.

The Relay will include a Superhero Scamper for ages 12 and under at 10:30 a.m. and a Superhero 5K walk/run at 11 a.m. Luminaria honoring those who have battled cancer will be on display as the 5K begins.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments