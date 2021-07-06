The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Sawyer County will hold a Cookout Fundraiser at Lynn's Custom Meats & Catering in Hayward Thursday and Friday, July 15-16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, contact Co-Chairs Joan Ackerman at (715) 634-0059 or Kym Kirk at (763) 614-7037 or email relayforlifeofsawyercounty@gmail.com.

