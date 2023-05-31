The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Sawyer County is holding a Cookout Fundraiser at Lynn’s Custom Meats & Catering in Hayward on Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Be a Superhero and Fight Cancer! For more information email relayforlifeofsawyercounty@gmail.com.

