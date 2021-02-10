Prayer loop in Relay for Life

The prayer loop at the Jan. 31 Sawyer County Relay For Life event on the Birkie Trail at Highway 00.

 Photo submitted

Fun was had by winter enthusiasts at a cancer fundraiser on Sunday, Jan. 31, during a ski and snowshoe event hosted by Relay For Life of Sawyer County at the Highway 00 Birkebeiner Trailhead.

Skiers and snowshoers lit up the night on the trails to raise money to fight cancer. The outdoor event was organized by Kym Kirk and Joan Ackerman, co-chairs for Relay For Life of Sawyer County. First Lutheran Church was a sponsor. Masks were required for all participants.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments