...PROLONGED PERIOD OF BITTERLY COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND
CHILLS...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Bayfield and
Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red
Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
The prayer loop at the Jan. 31 Sawyer County Relay For Life event on the Birkie Trail at Highway 00.
Fun was had by winter enthusiasts at a cancer fundraiser on Sunday, Jan. 31, during a ski and snowshoe event hosted by Relay For Life of Sawyer County at the Highway 00 Birkebeiner Trailhead.
Skiers and snowshoers lit up the night on the trails to raise money to fight cancer. The outdoor event was organized by Kym Kirk and Joan Ackerman, co-chairs for Relay For Life of Sawyer County. First Lutheran Church was a sponsor. Masks were required for all participants.
