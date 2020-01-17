MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State regulators have approved plans for a $700 million power plant on the shores of Lake Superior despite conservationists' concerns that the facility will harm the environment.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the state Public Service Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to approve a permit for the Nemadji Trail Energy Center in Superior. The plant will be jointly owned by La Crosse-based Dairyland Power Cooperative and Duluth, Minnesota-based Minnesota Power. Plans call for the plant to use natural gas to produce 625 megawatts' worth of power.
