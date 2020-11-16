Q. What are the requirement for possessing and transporting someone else’s deer?

A. A person may not possess another hunter’s deer while afield, even if the deer is registered, without the harvest authorization holder being present. However, anyone can possess and transport another person’s registered deer on a public highway for purposes of transportation to, and possession at, a dwelling or a business without the harvest authorization holder being present. A dwelling includes both permanent and temporary residences, and would include hunting cabins and camp sites. This allows a person to leave their registered deer at a hunting camp, meat processor or someone else’s residence when they are not present.

