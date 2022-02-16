Warren Nelson

Warren Nelson returns to Hayward’s Park Center for a 3 p.m. concert Sunday, Feb. 20.

Singer/songwriter Warren Nelson, celebrating his 55th year as a professional performer, returns to Hayward’s Park Center at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20.

Nelson has chosen his favorite songs from the nearly 400 he has written to perform at this show. Stylistically, Nelson’s concerts range from folk to swing to bluegrass. He has released 11 CDs of original songs, many from the historically based shows he has written.

