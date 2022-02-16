Singer/songwriter Warren Nelson, celebrating his 55th year as a professional performer, returns to Hayward’s Park Center at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20.
Nelson has chosen his favorite songs from the nearly 400 he has written to perform at this show. Stylistically, Nelson’s concerts range from folk to swing to bluegrass. He has released 11 CDs of original songs, many from the historically based shows he has written.
A questions for "Sawyer County Readers" on how they have been part of past American Birkebeiner ski events that happen late Februay in Bayfield and Sawyer County, including a finish in downtown Hayward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.