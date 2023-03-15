warren nelson

Warren Nelson returns to Hayward’s Park Center on March 19, along with Ed Willett, Otis McClennon and Rowan Nelson-Ferris.

Singer/songwriter Warren Nelson returns to Hayward’s Park Center at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 19 for what has become a much-awaited annual performance.

Nelson has chosen favorite songs from the nearly 400 he has written to perform at this show. Stylistically, Nelson’s concerts range from folk to swing to bluegrass. He has released 11 CDs of original songs, many from the historically based shows he has written.

