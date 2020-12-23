...HEAVY SNOW...MIXED PRECIPITATION...AND STRONG WINDS EXPECTED...
.Mixed precipitation is expected today but will transition to all
snow, heavy at times, from west to east throughout the day. The
transition to all snow will occur early over western portions of
the Northland. In addition to the snow, strong northerly winds
will develop from west to east as well and continue into Wednesday
night. Blowing snow could result from these winds and quickly
reduce visibilities at times. Wind chills could be as low as 30
degrees below zero in some areas from the combination of strong
winds and cold temperatures. Most areas will see impacts from this
storm diminish late Wednesday night but the South Shore will
continue to see lake effect snow showers through Friday with
additional accumulations likely.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Sawyer and Price Counties.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
This has been a historic year, one I’m sure will be discussed and debated about for decades to come. Between a global pandemic and a contentious election, 2020 is a year that really showed us where we shine, our strength and our kindness, and where we can strive to do better.
On the latter, it was a tough year for all of us, and it didn’t always bring out our better nature. An unprecedented health crisis meant that we all made missteps as we were trying our best to learn how to best protect ourselves and our neighbors. Unfortunately, our politics were divisive, and this was most clear when public health became politicized.
