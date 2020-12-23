This has been a historic year, one I’m sure will be discussed and debated about for decades to come. Between a global pandemic and a contentious election, 2020 is a year that really showed us where we shine, our strength and our kindness, and where we can strive to do better.

On the latter, it was a tough year for all of us, and it didn’t always bring out our better nature. An unprecedented health crisis meant that we all made missteps as we were trying our best to learn how to best protect ourselves and our neighbors. Unfortunately, our politics were divisive, and this was most clear when public health became politicized.

