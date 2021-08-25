Author to appear

Author Mindy Greiling, a former state legislator in Minnesota, poses with her son Jim, the subject of her compelling book about his battle with schizophrenia. She will meet with an area book club Thursday, Sept. 9, and will appear at Redbery Books in Cable following the private meeting.

In a slight departure from their more typical literary fiction genre, the THURS (The Highly Unusual Reading Society) book club is reading a memoir that spans 20 years and covers new ground about living with schizophrenia.

In connection with the club’s book choice, Redbery Books in Cable has arranged for the appearance of author Mindy Greiling of Minnesota, author of “Fix What You Can: Schizophrenia and a Lawmaker’s Fight for Her Son,” on Sept. 9 at the bookstore.

