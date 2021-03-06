It was hard to miss the bright-red storage trailer near the finish line at the 2021 American Birkebeiner in Cable.

Scrawled over the side of the trailer at the bottom of images of three different Birkie events — skiing, running, fat biking — were the words: “In Memory of John O’Connell, A Birkebeiner Warrior to the Finish.”

