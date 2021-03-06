A cutout photo of John O’Connell, center, was at the finish line for the 2021 in-person Birkie races. It was very appropriate for O’Connell’s image to be there since he was a finish line chief for the five years before his death in 2020.
Jean O’Connell, the wife of John O’Connell who died last year of cancer, and John’s long time friend, Pete Darienzo, stand in front of a new finish line trailer raised in O’Connell’s honor.
Photo by Frank Zufall
It was hard to miss the bright-red storage trailer near the finish line at the 2021 American Birkebeiner in Cable.
Scrawled over the side of the trailer at the bottom of images of three different Birkie events — skiing, running, fat biking — were the words: “In Memory of John O’Connell, A Birkebeiner Warrior to the Finish.”
