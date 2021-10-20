The Red Cedar Symphony is delighted to resume its regular concert season beginning with fall concerts on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. at Augustana Lutheran Church in Cumberland, and Sunday, Nov. 7, at 4 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake.

Conductor and artistic director Ivar Lunde will lead the full orchestra through a program that includes such favorites as “An American in Paris” by George Gershwin and a medley from the “Sound of Music,” as well as Mozart’s lively and comic “Der Schauspieldirektor” and Mendelssohn’s impish “Scherzo” from his score for Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

