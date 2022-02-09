The Red Cedar Symphony will take audiences on a musical voyage at its spring concerts on March 5 and 6 in Rice Lake and Chetek, with a series of performances evoking sounds and scenes from Vienna, and the Sahara desert and the American West.

The iconic “Tales from the Vienna Woods” by Johann Strauss II will evoke the glittering 19th century ballrooms of Vienna; then, in Africa, “Fantasie for Piano and Orchestra” by Camille Saint-Saens, will bring the rhythms of the Sahara desert and the echo of camel caravans. Aaron Copland’s “Hoedown” from his “cowboy ballet” rodeo twangs unmistakably of the old American West, and “Symphony No. 8 in B Minor” by Franz Schubert will take the listener on a completely different type of journey — an internal journey to their own soul.

