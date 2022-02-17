Town of Bass Lake
8265N Peninsula Lane from Robert A. Harrsch of Exeter, New Hampshire to Anne M. Fries of Hayward. $129,500. Quit claim deed/brother to sister.
Hawk Haven Drive, Lot 16, from Steven W. Swoboda of Rice Lake to Michael Carli of Baldwin. $28,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
7680N Lawrence Avenue from Troy and Deeayne Hegeman of Boyceville to Rebecca A. Richter of Plain. $62,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
Town of Draper
Knowles Road from Balsam Creek Camp LLC of Winchester, California to Steven Marcello of New Richmond. $120,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
Town of Edgewater
Cty. Hwy. F from Edward J. Belsan III of Wichita, Kansas to Kenneth R. and Sharon A. Bohn of Birchwood. $220,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
Cty. Hwy. F from Thorvald T. Skar Trust of Birchwood to Cynthia S. Beach of Forest City, Iowa. $405,000. Trust to daughter.
Cty. Hwy. F from Thorvald T. Skar Trust of Birchwood to Karen E. Schroeder of Holcombe. $390,000. Trust to daughter.
Chetac Lane from Thorvald T. Skar Trust of Birchwood to Laura A. Johnson of Oakland, California. $489,000. Trust to daughter.
3075N Cty. Hwy. F from Thorvald T. Skar Trust of Birchwood to Laura A. Johnson of Oakland, California. $53,200. Trust to daughter.
2021N Ol Hays Road from John F. Pole Trust of Birchwood to Pole Revocable Trust of Birchwood. $216,900. Quit claim deed/transfer to trust.
XXX Ol Hays Road from John F. Pole Trust of Birchwood to Pole Revocable Trust of Birchwood. $28,500. Quit claim deed/transfer to trust.
2021N Ol Hays Road from John F. Pole of Birchwood to Pole Revocable Trust of Birchwood. $129,000. Quit claim deed/transfer to trust.
Town of Hayward
12792W Peninsula Road from William R. Jensen Jr. of Omaha, Nebraska, to William R. Jensen Jr. of Omaha, Nebraska. $256,400. Decedent to wife.
127952W Peninsula Road from Carol J. Jensen of Omaha, Nebraska, to Michael P. and Heather M. Best of Cable. $350,000. Land contract/original sale.
Indian Lake Road from Gerald G. Platt of Oregon to Gerald G. and Marlene A. Platt Revocable Trust of Oregon. $238,000. Quit claim deed/transfer to their trust. .
Town of Lenroot
N Simons Road from Joel O. Ostby of Hayward to Ostby/Vornbrock Trust of Hayward. $184,700. Grantor trust.
Town of Meteor
Vierck Road from Meteor Timber LLC of Atlanta, Georgia, to Elaine LLC of Chippewa Falls. $120,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
Town of Ojibwa
Ridge Way from the Hogle Trust of Ojibwa to Daniel G. and Margaret L. Newhouse of Appleton. $561,350. Original sale.
5508N Helsing Road from Mark Krynski of Keller, Texas, to Troy A. Bedgood of Byron, Illinois. $44,800. Warranty/condo deed/deed satisfaction of land contract.
5508N Helsing Road from Troy A. Bedgood of Byron, Illinois, to Alan Grube of Chippewa Falls. $100,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
Town of Round Lake
Fin and Feather from Michael R. Feldner of Hayward to Feldner Trust of Hayward. $571,300. Grantor trust.
10337N Canvasback Lane from Douglas M. Flory of New Richmond to Thomas M. and Susan Dickman of Hayward. $680,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
County Hwy. B from Michael L. Osgar Trust of Lakeville, Minnesota, to the Benson Trust of Hayward. $299,900. Original sale.
11873N Scheller Road from Terry Peterson of Pine City, Minnesota, to Matthew S. Emslie of Viroqua. $138,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
Town of Spider Lake
12774 Boersma Drive from Thomas G. and Virginia C. Duerst of Hayward to Daryl D. and Marilyn C. Carlson of Hayward. $530,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
8692W Elephant Rock Road from David L. and Virginia E. Samuelson of Davenport, Iowa. to the David Lee Samuelson 2022 Declaration of Trust of Davenport. $357,400. Quit claim deed/to trust name.
12721N Meadow Lake Road from James F. Ruebesam of Hayward to Michael Knoeck of Waupaca. $167,400. Transfer on death deed.
12721 Meadow Lake Road from Michael Knoeck of Waupaca to Jim’s Ponderosa LLC of Waupaca. $167,400. Quit claim deed/transfer from individual owners to LLC (all same parties).
Town of Weirgor
Vacant land near Hwy. 48 from John Peruch of Green Valley, Arizona, to Greene Developers LLC of Henderson, Nevada. $765. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
Town of Winter
Hemlock Haven Road from Ryan Cesafsky of Eau Claire to Frederick L. and Kristina M. Briggs of Millville, Minnesota. $24,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
N6885 Barber Road from Mark A. Meglic of Green Bay to Joseph J. Huth of Winter. $62,760. Warranty/condo deed/deed satisfaction of land contract.
6015W Manning Road from the estate of James D. Walker of Concord, Minnesota, to Carol L. Walker of Concord. $131,900. Estate-parent/heir.
6015W Manning Road from Laurie J. Bolognani of Plymouth, Nebraska, to Carol L. Walker of Concord, Minnesota. $131,900. Quit claim deed/gift.
City of Hayward
10508 Nightingale Court from Davis Woods LLC of Hayward to Mary A. and Nicholas P. L. Stevens of Hayward. $433,686. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
Information extracted from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue database for real estate transfers from Jan. 17-21, 2022 for Sawyer County.
