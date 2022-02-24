Town of Bass Lake
13888W County Highway E from the estate of Thomas G. Butterfield of Groveland, Florida, to Tony E. and Kelly L. Butterfield of Hayward. $102,000. Estate to beneficiary.
16177W Anderson Road from John and Lonna Koos of Hayward to Kenneth J. Morris of Hayward. $175,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
From Ronald H. Johnson of Germantown to Andrew M. Johnson of Kenosha. $350,000. Quit claim deed/gift.
8715N Brossard Road, Lot 3, from Robert C. Hanning Jr. of Long Lake, Minnesota, to David Christenson of Stillwater, Minnesota. $465,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
Town of Edgewater
2570N Thayer Road from Michael G. Madalon of Madison to Patrick Bond of Yellowstone, Montana. $1,275,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
2045N Ol Hayes Road from Brett L. Brua of Bloomington, Minnesota, to Derek R. Wiles of Elk River, Minnesota. $75,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
1151N Eagle Forest Lane from Steven J. Wetter of Platteville to Wettland LLC of Platteville. $264,200. Quit claim deed/husband and wife to LLC.
Town of Hayward
12883W Indian Lake Road from Gerald G. Platt of Oregon to Gerald G. and Marlene A. Platt Irrevocable Trust of Oregon. $90,900. Quit claim deed/transferring to their trust.
Indian Lake Road from Gerald G. Platt of Oregon to Gerald G. and Marlene A. Platt Irrevocable Trust of Oregon. $183,100. Quit claim deed/transferring to their trust.
13315W County Highway B from Curtis Q. Greer of Hayward to AV 15104 LLC of Deephaven, Minnesota. $110,500. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
Acron Ridge from Kathy L. Mast of Salida, Colorado to Michael S. Coleson of Hayward. $35,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
Indian Lake Road from Gerald G. Platt of Oregon to Gerald G. and Marlene A. Platt Irrevocable Trust of Oregon. $188,300. Quit claim deed/transferring to their trust.
Indian Lake Road from Gerald G. Platt of Oregon to Gerald G. and Marlene A. Platt Irrevocable Trust of Oregon. $166,000. Quit claim deed/transferring to their trust.
County Road K from the Rosalie A. Sheptick Revocable Trust of Hayward to Douglas L. Potack of Hayward. $20,000. Original sale.
9923N Ranger Station Road from Walter A. and Audrey A. Ramsdell of Hayward to Christine H. Stark of Hayward. $366,300. Quit claim deed/gift.
Town of Hunter
9772W and 9784W Fletcher Road from Nancy L. Althoff Revocable Trust of Cannon Falls, Minnesota, to Donna M. Joss Revocable Trust of Park City, Utah. $1,400,000. Original sale.
Town of Lenroot
16915W Hwy. 77 from Craig N. Cooper of Hayward to John and Hannah Furlow of Newmanstown, Pennsylvania. $55,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
11834N Haakon Lane from Brian J. and Tamra L. Smith of Hayward to the Smith Revocable Trust of Hayward. $286,400. Quit claim deed/to trust.
Town of Meteor
Ruch Road from James and Joan Ruch of Exeland to Christopher and Karrin Ruch of Menomonie. $47,200. Gift.
Town of Radisson
10178W Old Hwy. 70 from James R. and Cindy L. Osenga of Janesville to Daniel Cedar of Radisson. $149,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
Town of Round Lake
Moose Lake Road from the estate of Thomas G. Butterfield of Groveland, Florida, to Travis A. and Kelley A. Butterfield of Hayward. $95,500. Estate to beneficiary.
10198N Shuler Road from First Fiduciary Corporation as guardian of the estate of Sabine Josefa Henriette Sten of Eagan, Minnesota, to Kaia J. Sveen of Hayward. $750,000. Original sale.
12330W Hildreth Road from Mark L. Rosenow of New Market, Minnesota, to Hilary Mosher of Iowa City, Iowa. $394,450. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
12058N Upper A Road from Joyce Austin Trust of Hayward to Ellen Ann Townsend of Hayward. $161,900. Transfer to trust beneficiary.
10867W Town Hall Road from Mary F. Stanley of Hayward to Steffon T. and Kelly J. Olson of Hayward. $74,600. Quit claim deed/deed satisfaction of land contract.
10429N Pine Point Road from Mary Kattner and Todd Charlton as trustee of the Phyllis M. Charlton Revocable Trust of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, to Sarah C. Cox as trustee of the Sarah C. Cox Revocable Trust of Minnetonka, Minnesota. $10. Gift.
Town of Sand Lake
Second Street North from Robert G. Paine of Stone Lake to Stone Lake Cranberry Festival Inc. of Stone Lake. $65,000. Warranty/condo deed/satisfaction of land contract.
County Highway E from Kathryn V. and Richard L. Hexum of Stone Lake to Rick and Kathryn Hexum Trust of Stone Lake. $845,500. Quit claim deed/transfer to individual trust.
Kellner Road from the estate of Robert L. McLeod of Ashland to Ruth Humbart of San Antonio, Texas. $34,100. Estate to beneficiary.
Town of Spider Lake
Northeast quarter of northwest quarter of Section 14 from Anne Roberts-Huerth and Ellen R. Vogel as successor, co-trustee of the John B. Roberts Trust of Park City, Utah, to Muirhead-Roberts LLC of Park City. $28,600. Deeding from selves to a limited liability company.
8579W Teal Point Lane from Aleks M. Klidzejs of Hayward to Thomas L. Klidzejs of Woodbury, Minnesota. $436,200. Quit claim deed/parent to child.
Town of Winter
5346W, 5344W Island Lake Lane from Thomas A. Jakubowski of Hopkins, Minnesota, to Fireside North LLC of Eau Claire. $85,000. Warranty/condo deed/deed satisfaction of land contract.
50968N Lake Winter Road from Patrick M. Weyer of Tony to Nadine L. and Randolph T. Fitzsimons of Winter. $106,000. Warranty/condo deed/deed satisfaction of land contract.
5344W-5346W Island Lake Lane from Fireside North LLC of Eau Claire to Shaun R. Neubauer of Machesney Park, Illinois. $149,900. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
XXX Larson Road from Richard J. Roppe of Winter to Joseph K. Roppe of Cameron. $109,600. Quit claim deed/gift.
Village Exeland
10933W Place Street from Gregory T. and Suzanne J. Moen of Exeland to Greg T. and Suzanne Moen Trustees of the Moen Family Trust of Exeland. $94,500. Quit claim deed/to trust.
Village of Couderay
12298W Heffelfinger Street from Corey and Mary Slisz Chucka of Couderay to Elliot Stumpf of Couderay. $36,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
Village of Winter
6617 Hwy. 70 from Sawyer Development Group LLC of Green Bay to Agree Stores LLC of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. $1,595,615. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
City of Hayward
Muriel Street from the estate of Sherman W. Weiss of Waukesha to Larry K. Weiss of Scottsdale, Arizona. $5,750. Decedent to son.
15650 Hwy. 77 from Richard L. and Kathryn V. Hexum of Stone Lake to Rick and Kathryn Hexum Trust of Stone Lake. $2,425,800. Quit claim deed/transfer to individual trust.
15636 Winter Drive from Annette Thompson of Auburn, California, to Habitat for Humanity of Sawyer County Inc. of Hayward. $132,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
10678 Beal Avenue from Robert A. Azzarello of Hayward to Dr. David Kelling of Drummond. $85,500. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
15770 Carlson Street from Peggy Johnson of Hayward to Donny G. Eng of Hayward. $38,000. Warranty/condo deed/deed satisfaction of land contract.
Information extracted from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue database for real estate transfers from Jan. 24-28, 2022 for Sawyer County.
