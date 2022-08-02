Raymond John Wilcox, age 62, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 22, 2022, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He was born on November 12, 1959, in Shell Lake, WI, the son of Bruce and Elinor Hedin.

