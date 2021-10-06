Randy A. Paffel, 57, passed away at his home on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

He was born on April 7, 1964 in Spooner to Charlotte (Smith) and Doyle Paffel. He was the youngest of six children. Randy lived in Stone Lake, Wisconsin most of his life, where he attended Stone Lake Grade School and then Hayward High School.

