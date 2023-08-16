Randall L. Nedlose, age 71, of Hayward, WI passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023 at his daughter’s home surrounded by his family.
Randall Loran Nedlose was born March 27, 1952 in Red Sulphur Springs, WV the son of Rodney and Betty (Wickline) Nedlose. Randy was raised in Oregon, WI where he attended school and was a star athlete in football, baseball and wrestling. He went to state for wrestling and was captain of his baseball team in his senior year. Randy joined the U.S. Army on December 21, 1970 and served in the 82nd Airborne. On July 14, 1972, Randy was honorably discharged and returned to Oregon where he went to work for Oregon Milling Company. Randy was united in marriage to Lavonne McCallum on July 14, 1973 in Oregon. Randy and Lavonne moved to Hayward, WI in 1976 and originally settled into a home on the Namekagon River. Randy worked at Hayward Bait and Tackle before starting a long career in carpentry. While working, he built his own home on Burns Lake, part of the Tiger Cat Flowage, where he resided with his family for over twenty-five years. He built numerous homes from the ground up and was known for his fine workmanship and ability to problem solve. After retiring from carpentry, he enjoyed his last eight working years with his Apple Awards family. Randy enjoyed going to golfing and bowling leagues, and coaching his daughters when they were in sports. He was a member of the Sno-Mads snowmobile club and was an early member of the Hayward Chapter of Muskies Inc. In his younger years he enjoyed riding dirt bikes and driving one of his three Mustangs. Randy also volunteered numerous hours for the Hayward Soccer Program for his oldest granddaughter, where he was usually serving as the concession stand griller, making hot dogs and burgers for those attending the games.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.