We (and lots of our neighbors) are very lucky to be surrounded by of one of the best and first wild foods to appear each spring---RAMPS! Native to West Virginia, these trendy, pungent and nutritious wild plants are often called “wild leeks” or “wild onions” and only last about 6-8 weeks. The entire plant is edible and can be pickled or frozen for several months. To freeze: cut off the root and discard. Separate the bulb and pinkish stem from the leaves and clean well. To avoid sticking together, first individually freeze the bulb/stems in a single layer on a large baking sheet, then place frozen bulbs in tightly covered jars or containers. To freeze the leaves, blanch in salted water about 10 seconds, squeeze to remove as much moisture as possible and freeze in plastic bags for later use. They’re best used fresh, and terrific added to soups, eggs, burgers, mashed potatoes, cooked with other greens and crumbled bacon, in pastas (sauté minced bulbs first, then add chopped leaves 2 minutes before serving), risotto, and pilaf. I’m sharing this tasty and versatile pesto as a change from fresh basil pesto, and a delicious compound butter (adapted from wildedible.com) to adorn steak, chops, fish, vegetables, alongside bread, etc.—worth the effort!
The Sawyer County Record (SCR) is asking its readers if they are in favor of the Hayward City Council's idea/concept it is considering of moving the city's fountain, located on Main Street east of Hwy. 63, to Shue's Pond. The Hayward City Council requested the SCR post this question to gauge community input.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.