pigs

Two of our Kunekune sows with their litters.

 Photo by Kara Berlage.

The theory earlier this year was that we would turn our heritage Kunekune sows in with our black and white boar Chester so that piglets would be born before lambing…but it didn’t quite happen that way.

As the due dates came closer, we brought a large black sow with white markings into the barn. She had a nice pen all full of fresh straw, and she was happy to be nesty…but no babies. Where were the babies! Then Clara, a brown sow with black spots, sneakily had her litter out in the pen. Kara hollered for help when she found them, we scooped up the babies and brought our homemade piggy transport sled, which is pulled by the ATV, and loaded Clara up and headed for the barn.

