...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, north central and northeast
Minnesota and north central and northwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Areas adjacent/near Lake Superior will likely remain above
freezing but may still receive frost.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
The theory earlier this year was that we would turn our heritage Kunekune sows in with our black and white boar Chester so that piglets would be born before lambing…but it didn’t quite happen that way.
As the due dates came closer, we brought a large black sow with white markings into the barn. She had a nice pen all full of fresh straw, and she was happy to be nesty…but no babies. Where were the babies! Then Clara, a brown sow with black spots, sneakily had her litter out in the pen. Kara hollered for help when she found them, we scooped up the babies and brought our homemade piggy transport sled, which is pulled by the ATV, and loaded Clara up and headed for the barn.
