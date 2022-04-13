The Hayward Piecemakers Quilt Guild is inviting quilters to exhibit their work and everyone to attend A Quilter’s Community Quilt Show to be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at Hayward Wesleyan Church. A free will donation will be requested at the door.

All quilters are invited to enter and display their work. Registration forms may be obtained by email from haywardpiecemakers@gmail.com. Registration forms are also available at River’s Edge Antiques and Quilt Loft (Highway 27 South) and at the Weiss Community Library on Highway 77 in Hayward. The deadline to enter is July 11.



