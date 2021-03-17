The Shamrock Shuffle will begin and end on 2nd Street this year, just south of Dakota Avenue by Lori's Cards and Gifts. Runners/walker will head north on 2nd Street and around the city and back to 2nd.
If you are going to do the Shamrock Shuffle ,you might as well dress up in green and put on your Irish. Participants have a good time sporting their best St. Patrick's Day attire, and there's even a prize for the best costume.
The Shamrock Shuffle will begin and end on 2nd Street this year, just south of Dakota Avenue by Lori's Cards and Gifts. Runners/walker will head north on 2nd Street and around the city and back to 2nd.
If you are going to do the Shamrock Shuffle ,you might as well dress up in green and put on your Irish. Participants have a good time sporting their best St. Patrick's Day attire, and there's even a prize for the best costume.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.