Barron County Department of Health and Human Services continues to investigate an outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases at Seneca Foods in Cumberland. On July 19, the first case connected to the plant was reported to Barron County Public Health. Since then the Wisconsin National Guard, Family Health La Clinica and Barron County Public Health have offered free testing to seasonal and full-time employees, as well as household members and close contacts. Approximately 44% of Seneca Foods employees in Cumberland have tested positive.
“While this is a significant outbreak, it is not the only thing contributing to the high number of cases in Barron County, said Health Officer Laura Sauve. “Forty percent of the positive cases that have been reported over the past month are not related to the outbreak. They are being traced back to travel, gatherings and crowded areas and events.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.