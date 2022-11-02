...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 4 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 1 to 2 ft expected.
* WHERE...Duluth MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF
NORTHEAST MINNESOTA AND NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
Dry conditions, breezy winds, and near record temperatures will
lead to near critical fire weather conditions today. Southerly
winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph are forecast for
this afternoon/evening. Minimum relative humidity values of mid
30s over NW WI and low to mid 40s over NE MN. Together, these
conditions could lead to the rapid spread of fires. Check burning
restrictions and fire danger before burning.
For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see
www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html.
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp.
