MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Hundreds of absentee ballots in Wisconsin's April primary election never made it to voters or went uncounted because of postmark problems, the U.S. Postal Service has reported.
The Postal Service's internal watchdog found hundreds of ballots went undelivered due to election officials attempting to send absentee ballots to voters at the last minute, inconsistent postmarking and one mail carrier erroneously delivering outgoing absentee ballots back to the election office, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
