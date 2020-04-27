PORTAGE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin 2-year-old is seriously injured after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot to the leg.
Police in Portage say they were called to a home Sunday afternoon on a report of a toddler with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officers arrived to find a parent applying wound care to the child's leg, and a firearm was found next to the child and taken into evidence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.