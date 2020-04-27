PORTAGE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin 2-year-old is seriously injured after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot to the leg.

Police in Portage say they were called to a home Sunday afternoon on a report of a toddler with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officers arrived to find a parent applying wound care to the child's leg, and a firearm was found next to the child and taken into evidence.

