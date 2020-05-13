FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sits for an interview with The Associated Press at his office in Madison, Wisc. Dog groomers, upholsterers, lawnmower repair shops and other nonessential businesses that can offer contactless services will be allowed to reopen in Wisconsin, the latest loosening of a stay-at-home order designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Evers announced Monday, April 27, 2020. (AP photo/Scott Bauer, File)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nearly seven out of 10 Wisconsin residents still back the "safer at home" order issued by Gov. Tony Evers in response to the coronavirus pandemic, but support has dropped for keeping schools and businesses closed as Republican opposition has grown, a Marquette University Law School poll released on Tuesday showed.
The poll showed that 69% believe the "safer at home" order is appropriate, down from 86% in March. There's also growing pessimism about how quickly life will return to normal. A majority of respondents said they wouldn't feel comfortable going out to eat at a restaurant or attending a concert or sporting event with thousands of other people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.