Michael Barkema
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

POLK COUNTY– Michael C. Barkema, 47, of Klemme, Iowa, has been preliminarily charged with homicide by the intoxicated use of a vehicle after a woman died in a crash on Saturday, Feb. 23, in Polk County.

The accident occurred when Barkema, with two passengers in his truck and hauling a large trailer, was northbound on 202nd St. and went to make a left turn on East Cedar Lake Road. He was struck by the woman driving a southbound Saturn Ion.

