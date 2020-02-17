LAKE TOMAHAWK, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after striking at least 13 vehicles in the town of Lake Tomahawk, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.
Robert Allen Johnson, of Thunder Bay, Ontario, was issued several citations for the Friday night incident, s including reckless endangerment, unsafe lane deviation and operating a motor vehicle under the influence , WSAW- TV reported.
