A Hayward man who was involved in a standoff with police on Feb. 1-2 died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a medical examiner’s autopsy.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation, the lead agency in the investigation, said the subject, Terry L. Carlson, 45, of Hayward, held a person hostage at a residence on Illinois Avenue in Hayward and as the standoff progressed he eventually took his own life.

