...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with local gusts up to 35 kt and
waves 4 to 7 ft expected.
* WHERE...Duluth MN to Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island WI
and Sand Island to Bayfield WI.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to two
tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Burnett, Washburn and Sawyer Counties. This includes
the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
In this December 2022 photo provided by the Wisconsin Human Society, an injured bald eagle is examined and treated at the Wisconsin Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Milwaukee, Wis. Police in Wisconsin are seeking tips to help them solve the case of the bald eagle that was shot and injured in Milwaukee County. (Angela Speed/Wisconsin Human Society via AP)
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police in Wisconsin are seeking tips to help them solve the case of a bald eagle that was shot and injured.
The adult male bird was found unable to fly Wednesday on private property in Franklin, a city in Milwaukee County about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of Milwaukee. Eagles and their nests are federally protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
