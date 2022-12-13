Bald Eagle Shot

In this December 2022 photo provided by the Wisconsin Human Society, an injured bald eagle is examined and treated at the Wisconsin Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Milwaukee, Wis. Police in Wisconsin are seeking tips to help them solve the case of the bald eagle that was shot and injured in Milwaukee County. (Angela Speed/Wisconsin Human Society via AP)

 Angela Speed

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police in Wisconsin are seeking tips to help them solve the case of a bald eagle that was shot and injured.

The adult male bird was found unable to fly Wednesday on private property in Franklin, a city in Milwaukee County about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of Milwaukee. Eagles and their nests are federally protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments