WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Police searched Friday evening for the suspect in a shooting at a suburban Milwaukee mall that left seven adults and a teenager injured.

Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber gave no motive for the attack at the Mayfair Mall in a brief update about three hours after the 2:50 p.m. incident near an entrance to the Macy's store. He said the extent of the eight victims' injuries was unknown, but all were alive. He added that the shooter was "no longer at the scene" when authorities arrived.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments