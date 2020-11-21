Police investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis. Multiple people were shot Friday afternoon at the mall and police are still searching for the shooter. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Wauwatosa Police chief Barry Weber speaks at a news conference, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis. Multiple people were shot Friday afternoon at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wis., and police are still searching for the shooter. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Police searched Friday evening for the suspect in a shooting at a suburban Milwaukee mall that left seven adults and a teenager injured.
Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber gave no motive for the attack at the Mayfair Mall in a brief update about three hours after the 2:50 p.m. incident near an entrance to the Macy's store. He said the extent of the eight victims' injuries was unknown, but all were alive. He added that the shooter was "no longer at the scene" when authorities arrived.
