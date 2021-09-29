PMTT musky tour winners

Season winners of the Pro Musky Tournament Trail (PMTT) pose with their awards at Treeland's Resort. They include (kneeling, L-R) champions Chris and Peter Blicharz, and Top Gun Team of Year winners Ty Sennett and Tait Ssennett.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The team of Ty Sennett of Hayward and his brother Tait of Princeville, Illinois, won the Top Gun Team of the Year award, while the team of Chris and Peter Blicharz from Three Lakes won the Ranger Boats World Championship as the Professional Musky Tournament Tour (PMTT) concluded its 2021 season with three days of fishing on the Chippewa Flowage Sept. 24-26.

The Blicharz team caught and released three qualifying muskies during the Chippewa Flowage event, measuring 46.75, 43.25 and 37.5 inches.

