Plane goes off runway

A fire truck and Sawyer County squad car are pictured at the scene of a light aircraft (center) that went off the runway and into a ditch at the Sawyer County Airport shortly after noon Friday, June 18. The pilot was not injured but was transported to the hospital to be examined.

The pilot of a single-engine airplane was reportedly not injured when his plane went off the 5,000-foot runway and crashed into a grassy ditch while attempting to land at the Sawyer County Airport shortly after noon Friday, June 18.

The pilot was identified by the Sawyer County Sheriff's Department as Willard D. Oberton, 63, of Naples, Florida.

