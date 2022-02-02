The Hayward Piecemakers Quilt Guild has announced it will hold a quilt show in Hayward Saturday, July 30. This will be their first quilt show in three years. Details will be announced later.

The Piecemakers Quilt Guild is a non-profit organization whose members make and give away bed quilts, baby quilts, lap quilts, clothing protectors and quilts to be auctioned off by other non-profits, including the hospital, nursing homes, first responders, the fire departments, the Humane Society, the Elizabeth Home and others.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments