The Hayward Piecemakers Quilt Guild has announced it will hold a quilt show in Hayward Saturday, July 30. This will be their first quilt show in three years. Details will be announced later.
The Piecemakers Quilt Guild is a non-profit organization whose members make and give away bed quilts, baby quilts, lap quilts, clothing protectors and quilts to be auctioned off by other non-profits, including the hospital, nursing homes, first responders, the fire departments, the Humane Society, the Elizabeth Home and others.
