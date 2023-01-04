RICE LAKE — Approximately 50 people congregated in the parking lot of Northwood Technical College in Rice Lake at noon on Sunday, Jan. 1, to see Phyllis, an eagle that had been injured in November, be released back into the wild.

Winged Freedom Raptor Hospital of Spooner had taken care of Phyllis since she was discovered injured near Drummond on Nov. 7.

