Several area students have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Superior Dean’s List during the fall 2021 semester. They are: Kaden Bergman, Brooke Hamblin, Shannon Judy, Hailey Miller and Michael Skinner, all of Hayward; Olivia Fleming of Couderay; and Drew Anderson of Exeland. To be eligible, students must have achieved at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale).
