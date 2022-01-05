Several area students have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Superior Dean’s List during the fall 2021 semester. They are: Kaden Bergman, Brooke Hamblin, Shannon Judy, Hailey Miller and Michael Skinner, all of Hayward; Olivia Fleming of Couderay; and Drew Anderson of Exeland. To be eligible, students must have achieved at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale).

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments