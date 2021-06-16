Area students were among Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC) students who received more than 400 scholarships totaling nearly $300,000 during the 2020-21 academic year. Recipients and donors are annually recognized at a scholarship reception each spring, which was cancelled this year due to the pandemic. Local students receiving scholarships included:

From Hayward, Alexandra Krause, Carol L. Zimmerman Memorial Endowment Scholarship; Alisa Patenaude, Josephine Dine Memorial Endowment Scholarship; Leah Warner, CVTC Alumni Association Scholarship; Trevon Kennell, Allen Deuane Beadles EPD Memorial Scholarship; and from Winter, Hope Martin, Reinhart Family Endowment Scholarship.

