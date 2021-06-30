Mei Lin Shi Yi Batten of Hayward graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering at the spring commencement at North Dakota State University in Grand Forks. NDSU awarded 1,820 degrees.

Ellie Strapon of Hayward has been named to the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Dean's List and Honor Roll for the spring semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must a grade-point average of 3.75 out of a possible 4.0.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments