Sean Bjork of Cable, a junior at Bethel University in St. Paul, has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. To be eligible, students must achieve grade point average of 3.6 or greater.
Elizabeth Becker of Hayward, a chemistry major, has been named to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Chancellor’s List for the fall 2020 semester. To be named, students must achieve a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.