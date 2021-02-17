Sean Bjork of Cable, a junior at Bethel University in St. Paul, has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. To be eligible, students must achieve grade point average of 3.6 or greater.

Elizabeth Becker of Hayward, a chemistry major, has been named to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Chancellor’s List for the fall 2020 semester. To be named, students must achieve a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

