Seven local students were recently awarded college scholarships from Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LP) in Hayward. They are: Noelle Hurula, Emily Gajewski, Ashlea Meister, Megan Messa, Paige Messa, Mason Schaaf and Cassie Skattebo. The LP scholarship program recognizes and rewards the accomplishments of its employees’ children who excel in their studies and make positive contributions in their communities. Since 2001 the program has given more than $2 million in scholarships to over 400 students. This year, more than 50 students across the U.S. and Canada received LP scholarships.
Abigail Drabek of Stone Lake is among 436 University of Wisconsin-Stout students who have been awarded scholarships valued at more than $977,000 through the Stout University Foundation Inc. Abigail, who is majoring in psychology, received the Dwight and Linda Nyhus Davis Scholarship.
