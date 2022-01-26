Two Hayward students graduated from Northwood Technical College in Rice Lake in December 2021. Graduating were Elizabeth Hankins in business management and Madison Rhea in cosmetology. Midyear graduates will have the opportunity to participate in the college’s spring commencement ceremony.

Megan Walker of Hayward has achieved Dean’s List honors at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a scholastic average of 3.6 or better on a 4.0 scale.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments