Trinity Swant of Hayward has been named to the Bemidji State University Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester. To be eligible, students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a minimum of a 3.5 grade point average.
Megan Mader of Hayward recently was initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Mader was initiated at Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan. The mission of Phi Kappa Phi is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”
