The following students have been awarded $1,500 college scholarships from Louisiana-Pacific (LP), one of Hayward’s largest employers.
Since 2001, the LP Scholarship Program has provided more than $2.2 million to over 430 students.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility around one quarter in dense fog. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 98 expected. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett, Washburn and Sawyer Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the St. Croix Band in Burnett County and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM CDT this morning. For the Heat Advisory, from noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. &&
A question to Sawyer County Record readers on whether the support a new 160-unit/site RV campground at the former Hayward National Golf Course in the Town of Bass Lake.
