McKenzie Henkelman and Jackson Morgan, both of Hayward, have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Winona State University in Winona, Minnesota. To be named students achieve a minimum grade point average of 3.5.
Aaron Piehl of Hayward was awarded a master’s degree in history at the December commencement at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
