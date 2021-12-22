Jane Getting of Stone Lake, president of the Whitefish Lake Property Owners Association, Donna Carlson of Hayward, president of the Grindstone Lake Association, and Larry Keller of Hayward, president of the Spider Chain of Lakes Association were recognized by DNR Assistant Secretary Todd Ambs, UW-Madison Division of Extension Dean Karl Martin and Wisconsin Lakes Board Vice President Derek Kavanaugh for completing Lake Leader training through the Wisconsin Lake Leaders Institute. This was the 13th class of graduates to learn about Wisconsin’s unique lake resources through a program organized by the Wisconsin Lakes Partnership.
Heather Frey of Exeland participated in Carthage College’s annual Christmas Festival. Each year Carthage College invites the community to celebrate the joy of the holiday season at the annual Carthage Christmas Festival, three performances of readings and music that are the college’s Christmas gift to the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.