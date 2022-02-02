Students from Hayward and Winter have been named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Named from Hayward were Cassidy Gould, Nel Hanson, Alexandra King, Paige Messa, Emily Neff, Sophia Oliai and Eli Robbins. Also named was Jason Knuckey of Winter.

Lauren M. Tremblay of Hayward was among the 3,850 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the fall 2021 Dean’s List at North Dakota State University in Fargo. A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher to qualify.

