...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and
the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Students from Hayward and Winter have been named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Named from Hayward were Cassidy Gould, Nel Hanson, Alexandra King, Paige Messa, Emily Neff, Sophia Oliai and Eli Robbins. Also named was Jason Knuckey of Winter.
Lauren M. Tremblay of Hayward was among the 3,850 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the fall 2021 Dean’s List at North Dakota State University in Fargo. A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher to qualify.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.