Two area students at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire were awarded degrees in December. Elizabeth Trude of Stone Lake graduated with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. Jessica Johnson of Cable graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education.

Three Hayward students have been named to the 2020 fall semester Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. They are David Freund, a senior in the Carlson School of Management; Dustin Morrow, a senior in the College of Liberal Arts; and Maggie Penning, a senior in the College of Education and Human Development. To qualify, students must attain a 3.66 grade point average or better.

